Hannibal Police arrest alleged armed robber

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police arrested a man they say attempted to rob a business in the Huck Finn Shopping Center with a gun on Monday.

Police reported a man entered the business shortly before 9:30 a.m., showed a firearm, and demanded an employee place store items in a bag.

Police stated the employee refused, and the male suspect ran from the business.

According to police, witnesses provided a description of the man, and police say they were able to locate and arrest the individual.

