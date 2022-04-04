Hannibal Public School District hosts first-ever job fair

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Public School District held a job fair for the first time to try a new way of addressing staff shortages.

On Monday, at the Rialto Banquet Hall, interested applicants met teachers, principals, transportation staff and employees in other positions.

Teachers, custodians, bus drivers and other employees are needed in all grade levels.

Hannibal Public Schools Transportation Director Scott Speer said they are in need of bus drivers to ensure all kids can learn. He hopes that the job fair, hosted by the district, will help recruit more transportation staff, as principals and teachers continue to fill in as bus drivers.

“We are not to the point where we can’t get kids to school, however, we are thin enough staff that all of the rest of our staff are being stretched thinner and thinner,” Speer said.

Communications Specialist Andrea Campbell said employees in other departments are being stretched thin.

“Especially at the middle school and high school level, they will give up their prep time to help their other teachers. They’ll fill in as a substitute,” Campbell said.

Campbell hopes the fair was successful in attracting potential employees.

“We are an awesome place to work and we have a lot of fun,” Campbell said. “We thought ‘let’s get all of us in one room and invite the community in and just kind of give a one day opportunity for them to learn more about the roles and join our team.’”

Campbell said they were able to identify new candidates at the job fair, so she considers the job fair a success.

She said they plan to hold more in the future.

If you missed the event but are interested in applying for a position, click here.

