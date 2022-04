Hospital Report: April 4, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jerry Lee Whitney, age 76, of Quincy, died on April 1in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Sharon Cantrell, age 67, of Quincy, died on April 1 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Kathie S. Gibbons, 56, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 1 at her home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Etta L. Wilson, 100, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 1 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

L. Nicholas “Nick” Weisinger, 97, of Payson, IL, passed away March 31 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

DeAnte Jackson & Wynter Jackson of Peoria, IL and Chicago, IL...girl

Aaron Lieurance & Lindsay Lieurance of Rensselaer, MO...Boy

Adell Brown & Desiree Jones of Quincy, IL...boy

Colton Ruble & Kristen Sealock of Pittsfield, IL...boy

