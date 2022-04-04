Local farm and instructors facilitate “Goat Yoga” class

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Eight yogis said they were excited to be out for the first “Show Me Your GOGA” public class on Sunday afternoon.

Instructors said the idea behind the novel class, which brings a herd of goats in contact with yoga students, is to take the positive mental health benefits of yoga to a new level by getting exercise and bringing out their “inner child.”

“Goat yoga is not your traditional yoga,” said instructor Amanda Grisbaum. “You’re usually not going to walk away from it and be like ‘ah that was so relaxing’. You’re going to walk away from a very joy-filled experience, you’re going to laugh the whole time, you’re going to get really close with your friends and your family who you’re doing it with.”

Grisbaum said, weather permitting, “Show Me Your GOGA” will try to do one class per week from April through October with some special events thrown in the mix.

Grisbaum said the program has partnered with Chaddock, Tri-State high schools and other local organizations in the past to use goat yoga as a way to help raise money.

The class is typically held at a farm where the local farmers will allow the instructors to use the open space and goats for the class.

