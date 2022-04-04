Local home supply stores look to hire seasonal, permanent staff

QUINCY (WGEM) - Home improvement shops have seen more shoppers filling their carts with gardening supplies, and they need more staff to keep up.

Farm and Home Supply Store Manager Leon Obert said he’s hoping to hire six or seven more employees in their lawn and garden and sporting goods departments.

He said in the past two years they have seen a huge spike in garden sales. He said he anticipates the trending living on through 2022 which could turn seasonal staff into permanent staff.

“People have gotten into raising chickens in their backyard,” said Obert. “Kayaking has become a big thing as well, so we look for the season to be quite well again for this year. We already have a lot of interest in those areas so we’re expecting some good results out of that.”

Obert said even with the worker shortage, he’s confident these positions will be filled.

