Local landscape businesses warn of inflation ahead of spring gardening

Garden product prices are rising.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local nursery owners and residents said with inflation on the rise, consumers can expect the trickle-down effect.

Resident Bruce Bangert was raking his yard on Sunday afternoon to prepare for some landscaping work of his own. He said he was ready to take a shopping trip to the local nursery soon.

“We go to a couple of different places and look at their bushes,” Bangert said. “See what they got and talk to them about what they should get and how to go about planting stuff.”

Bangert said it has been costing him more to have his yard sprayed.

“It’s been about five dollars more this year,” Bangert said.

Frese Nursery and Landscaping Owner Ted Genenbacher said inflation has led to higher business costs which is now trickling down to the consumer.

“That little tree we used to plant in the field was twenty to twenty-five dollars and now all of the sudden it’s thirty-five to forty dollars,” Genenbacher said.

He said getting supplies, like pots, used to take four to six weeks. Now, it takes him four to six months. Fountains and plants are also taking longer.

“It’s not like we developed or built this plant,” Genenbacher said. “It is a grown product so it’s a three to five year process.”

Genenbacher said one solution to curb inflation is to spread out payments while stocking up on garden needs.

“A lot of my plans are a three to five-year program, so we don’t just try to come in and do the whole thing turnkey,” Genenbacher said.

Genenbacher said now that the weather is warming up, it’s a good time to plant shade trees.

He said Mother’s Day weekend (around May 8) is the safest time to fully begin yardwork.

