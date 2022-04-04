Mark Twain Lake M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center to close temporarily

PERRY Mo. (WGEM) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Monday that M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center and Recreation Area will be temporarily be closing Thursday and Friday due to resurfacing of the parking lot.

The Visitor Center and Recreation Area will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m., but The Visitor Center will reclose on Monday, April 11 from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. for parking lot striping.

During the closures, call the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097 for information.

