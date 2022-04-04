Advertisement

Thunderstorm Threat Increasing

The risk for some strong storms has increased a bit for Tuesday evening.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After some dry time on Monday, rain chances are set to return on Tuesday. Late Tuesday morning a warm front will be lifting through the Tri-States, which will bring more clouds and the chance for a few isolated showers. There will be some dry time Tuesday afternoon, which will allow high temperatures to climb into the low 60′s. Most of the day should be dry, which is good news for everyone heading out to vote in Missouri on Tuesday. By Tuesday evening however, a strong cold front will move through the Tri-States. As the front moves through, scattered showers and thunderstorms will erupt across Missouri and move East. Most of the storms should stay below severe limits, but a few storms could pack some gusty winds.

By Wednesday morning, most of the rain will be well East of the Tri-States, leading to another generally pleasant day, although a bit breezy. Dreary weather will move back in by the end of the week though, with well below average temperatures.

