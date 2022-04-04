WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 3rd, 2022) Lady Raider Standout Abbey Schreacke Earns IHSB Class 2A Player Of The Year In Girls Basketball; John Wood Baseball Provides Something Extra To A Win
College Baseball
GLVC
Quincy University 4
Southern Indiana 6
Final
QU: Brock Boynton: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBIs
Hawks Are 14-12 On The Season
HAAC
Game 1
Graceland 4
Culver-Stockton 10
Final
CSC: Andrew Fay 2-3, R, 4 RBI, BB
Game 2
Graceland 4
Culver-Stockton 6
Final
CSC: Ronald Applewhite 3-4, R, 3 RBI
Wildcats Roar To 9-19 On The Season
College Softball
NJCAA
Game 1
Lewis & Clark 6
John Wood 7
Final
Blazers Scored 7 Straight Runs In The Seventh Inning
Game 2
Lewis & Clark 2
John Wood 10
Final
JWCC: Taylor Simms 2-3 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI
GLVC
Game 1
Quincy University 4
Lewis University 5
Final/10
Game 2
Quincy University 8
Lewis University 12
Final
HAAC
Game 1
Culver-Stockton 2
Benedictine (KS) 0
Final
Game 2
Culver-Stockton 4
Benedictine (KS) 2
Final
Lady Wildcats Jump To 11-9 On The Season
College Basketball
Women’s
National Championship
Target Center: Minneapolis, Minnesota
South Carolina 64
Connecticut 49
Final
