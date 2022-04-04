Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 3rd, 2022) Lady Raider Standout Abbey Schreacke Earns IHSB Class 2A Player Of The Year In Girls Basketball; John Wood Baseball Provides Something Extra To A Win

Class 2A Player Of The Year: QND's Abbey Schreacke
Class 2A Player Of The Year: QND's Abbey Schreacke(Gray TV)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Baseball

GLVC

Quincy University 4

Southern Indiana 6

Final

QU: Brock Boynton: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBIs

Hawks Are 14-12 On The Season

HAAC

Game 1

Graceland 4

Culver-Stockton 10

Final

CSC: Andrew Fay 2-3, R, 4 RBI, BB

Game 2

Graceland 4

Culver-Stockton 6

Final

CSC: Ronald Applewhite 3-4, R, 3 RBI

Wildcats Roar To 9-19 On The Season

College Softball

NJCAA

Game 1

Lewis & Clark 6

John Wood 7

Final

Blazers Scored 7 Straight Runs In The Seventh Inning

Game 2

Lewis & Clark 2

John Wood 10

Final

JWCC: Taylor Simms 2-3 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI

GLVC

Game 1

Quincy University 4

Lewis University 5

Final/10

Game 2

Quincy University 8

Lewis University 12

Final

HAAC

Game 1

Culver-Stockton 2

Benedictine (KS) 0

Final

Game 2

Culver-Stockton 4

Benedictine (KS) 2

Final

Lady Wildcats Jump To 11-9 On The Season

College Basketball

Women’s

National Championship

Target Center: Minneapolis, Minnesota

South Carolina 64

Connecticut 49

Final

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 3rd, 2022)

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of April 3rd, 2022

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is QND’s Lindsay Fischer GW 3 Run RBI Triple Vs Payson

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rongholt
QND's Lindsay Fischer Wins Quincy Medical Group Play Of The Week

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of April 3rd, 2022

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Latest News

Sports

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is QND’s Lindsay Fischer GW 3 Run RBI Triple

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of The Week-Week 31

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
PREP ATHLETE WEEK 31

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 2nd, 2022): Liberty, Macomb, And Rushville-Industry’s Track & Field Are Successful In Boys & Girls Meet; Undefeated Brown County Baseball Are Using The Past As A Motivational Tool This Season

Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Liberty And Macomb Win On The Track; Rushville-Industry Leaped To Win In Pole Vault

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (April 2nd, 2022)

Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT

News

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 1) "Sports Extra" Part II

Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT

News

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (April 1) "Sports Extra"

Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT