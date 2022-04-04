WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (April 3rd, 2022) Lady Raider Standout Abbey Schreacke Earns IHSB Class 2A Player Of The Year In Girls Basketball; John Wood Baseball Provides Something Extra To A Win

College Baseball

GLVC

Quincy University 4

Southern Indiana 6

Final

QU: Brock Boynton: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBIs

Hawks Are 14-12 On The Season

HAAC

Game 1

Graceland 4

Culver-Stockton 10

Final

CSC: Andrew Fay 2-3, R, 4 RBI, BB

Game 2

Graceland 4

Culver-Stockton 6

Final

CSC: Ronald Applewhite 3-4, R, 3 RBI

Wildcats Roar To 9-19 On The Season

College Softball

NJCAA

Game 1

Lewis & Clark 6

John Wood 7

Final

Blazers Scored 7 Straight Runs In The Seventh Inning

Game 2

Lewis & Clark 2

John Wood 10

Final

JWCC: Taylor Simms 2-3 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI

GLVC

Game 1

Quincy University 4

Lewis University 5

Final/10

Game 2

Quincy University 8

Lewis University 12

Final

HAAC

Game 1

Culver-Stockton 2

Benedictine (KS) 0

Final

Game 2

Culver-Stockton 4

Benedictine (KS) 2

Final

Lady Wildcats Jump To 11-9 On The Season

College Basketball

Women’s

National Championship

Target Center: Minneapolis, Minnesota

South Carolina 64

Connecticut 49

Final

