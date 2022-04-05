Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 5, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

George Kimbrell

Karen Dietrich

Mark Grawe

Tom Graves

Justin Jones

Barb Steinkamp

Jackson Kessler

Sandy Parrick

Sky Davis

Amelia Finch

Terry Watkins

Rebecca Wegs Smith

Ashley Cantrell

Amelia Finch

Emma Bozarth

Karyn Quach

ANNIVERSARIES

Adam & Jennifer Akers

Marshall & Tonya Beatty

Dwane & Barbara Morris

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.