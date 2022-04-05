City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement

QUINCY (WGEM) - Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moved forward Monday night after city council voted on what Mayor Mike Troup said would be the last thing he would sign on.

Troup said the retailer wanted to change the language of the agreement to limit how much information the city is able to share with the developer in regards to the retailer’s sales taxes.

Council voted on the new change, unanimously approving it and getting the ball rolling for the retailer to move in to the vacant 3701 Broadway property.

“The economics do not change at all. So it’s the same dollars that we about as the incentive over the 10-year period,” Troup said. “It’s just clarification as to what information the city’s able to share.”

Troup said the developers have requested a demolition permit for some work on the interior of the building. He said it should be issued shortly and he hopes the construction will start soon.

The mayor said he still doesn’t know when the retailer will reveal its name to the public.

He did reaffirm, however, that the community is going to love the retailer coming to town.

