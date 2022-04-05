Advertisement

Georgia college professor calls police on students who arrived late to class

By Amanda Alvarado, Joyce Lupiani and Jamie Kennedy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A professor at Georgia State University Perimeter College is no longer in the classrom after she called the police because two students arrived late to class, WGCL reported.

Bria Blake, a student at the college, posted about the incident on TikTok. The post has been liked more than 165,000 times.

“They’re both extremely traumatized to say the least. This is not something we’re going to let them sweep under the rug,” Blake said.

In the video, Blake says two of her classmates were only two minutes late for class when the professor asked them to leave.

Blake says one of the students said they “paid to be here” and refused to leave. The professor then left the classroom and returned with two armed campus police officers, according to Blake.

“Especially as a Black woman, for her to do that is extremely heinous because she herself should understand what it means to call police on Black youth in America,” Blake said.

Georgia State University confirmed the incident and said the professor is no longer teaching in-person classes at this time. The two students were invited to meet with the school provost and police chief.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement
Easton Glaves
Quincy man arrested with stolen handgun and meth
Police in the Huck Finn Shopping Center parking lot.
Hannibal Police arrest alleged armed robber
What fluctuating crop prices mean for consumers
Fluctuating crop prices affecting what Tri-State farmers are planting
Quincy Medical Group Play of the Week
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of April 3rd, 2022

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk to join the board of directors at Twitter
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres
QND Lady Raiders Freshman Sage Stratton Delivers A Key Assist Against QHS On The Pitch
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 4)
Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches...
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted from Washington state