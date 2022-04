Hospital Report: April 5, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Shirley Lee Bevans, 82, of Quincy, IL, passed away April 3 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home

Norma Lee Elbus, age 80, of Quincy, died on April 3 at the Arbors. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Lisa Jacobs, 49, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 4 at her home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Christopher J. Williams, 60, of Quincy, IL, passed away April 2 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Joye Dell Baker, age 65, of Ursa, died April 3 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Cary Mac Lieurance, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 4 in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Gary Joseph “Joe” Stiles of Keokuk, IA died April 2 at his home. Vigen Memorial Home

Blessing Hospital Reports no births as of now

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.