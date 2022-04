QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois 94, south of Golden will close on Tuesday.

According to IDOT, Highway 94 will close between County Road N 2300 and N 2200 Ave.

There will be a detour onto U.S. 24, County Highway 11 and County Highway 17.

IDOT said they are closing the road due to a railroad bridge replacement.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.