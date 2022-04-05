Marion County polling officials prepare for election

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Taxes, school board spots, and mayoral races are all on ballots across Northeast Missouri as voters head to the polls Tuesday.

Marion County clerk Valerie Dornberger said voter turnout can be muted when only local issues are on the ballot, usually around 15 percent, maybe 20 percent in Hannibal.

But she said with some of the issues at stake, she’s hoping more people will head to the polls this year.

“I would think the tax issues in the city of Hannibal should be enough to drive the voters out and there’s also a school board race and if you have children in school that could affect you,” she said. “So to me those are important things to vote on, it’s going to affect you on a daily basis.”

Dornberger said there are 16 polling place across Marion County, open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. She said if anyone wants to know the location of a polling place nearby, they can call 573-769-2549.

Dornberger said for voters wanting to cast their ballot, they’ll need the necessary ID.

“They can bring a drivers license, their voter ID card, a government issued ID, student ID works, utility bill, does not have to have a photograph on it, just some form of identification, a bank statement also would work, something like that,” she said.

Dornberger said the best times to vote are in the mid-morning and mid-afternoon as lines can be long in the early morning, lunchtime, and right after people get off work.

She said if you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can go to a polling place and register for the next election, but won’t be able to vote same day.

