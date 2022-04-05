QFD responds to fire on Chestnut Street

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at 206 Chestnut Street early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say they got a call from neighbors at 12:26 a.m. about the fire.

It took them about 20 minutes to put out the blaze.

The house was vacant and is owned by a local bank.

Investigators are expected to arrive on scene later Tuesday morning to begin working to figure out a cause.

Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch said on scene that there were no utilities in the house.

No injuries were suffered while putting out the fire.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.