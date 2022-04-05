Advertisement

QFD responds to fire on Chestnut Street

By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at 206 Chestnut Street early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say they got a call from neighbors at 12:26 a.m. about the fire.

It took them about 20 minutes to put out the blaze.

The house was vacant and is owned by a local bank.

Investigators are expected to arrive on scene later Tuesday morning to begin working to figure out a cause.

Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch said on scene that there were no utilities in the house.

No injuries were suffered while putting out the fire.

