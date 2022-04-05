Quincy to draw in nearly $1M from video gaming tax revenue

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy is cashing in because of gamblers.

Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said Monday that video gaming tax revenue has more than doubled since 2019 in Quincy.

She said when the city started collecting taxes from video gaming back in 2014, it made just under $85,000.

Now, she expects $970,000 this year and $1.2 million next year.

All of which, she said, will save you, the taxpayer, money.

“Video gaming is being used to help defray the costs of pensions. That means it can maintain property tax at a flat rate without extra increases just because were using other towards pension costs.” Ray said.

She said the revenue goes 100 percent toward police and fire pensions.

However, with the rate of inflation in gas and groceries, she doesn’t know how that will affect their projections.

