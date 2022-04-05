Advertisement

Severe Storm Threat Continues

There is a level one of five risk for storms, which is low but not zero.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is still a level 1 out of 5 threat for severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. The main threat is for damaging winds, although a brief spin up tornado cannot be ruled out. Behind the line of storms, rain chances will continue through the overnight hours, before tapering off early Wednesday morning. Behind the cold front, gusty Westerly winds will lead to a gusty Wednesday, although temperatures will stay around 60 degrees. By the time Thursday rolls around however, much cooler air will invade the Tri-States.

That cooler air will lead to high temperatures dipping as low as 20 degrees below average, with overnight temperatures dipping down to near freezing and a few snowflakes will be possible Friday.

