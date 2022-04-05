Thunderstorms likely this evening. Please stay weather alert!

Advertisement

Thunderstorms likely this evening
By Whitney Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the morning with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A warm front is located to the south of us, but it’s moving northward towards us. As this front moves through in the morning and early afternoon hours, some light scattered rain showers are expected as they move north/northeastward. After those showers clear the entire area later this afternoon, we’ll see a break in the rain. During that break, we will look to see some of the clouds breaking apart, leading to some sunshine. Sunshine can increase the level of instability in the atmosphere, or the fuel for thunderstorms. By this evening, a cold front will approach the Tri-States. With the expected peaks of sun, models are showing slightly higher instability values/fuel. This is certainly not an explosive environment or a big severe weather day for us by any stretch of the imagination, but this slight increase in instability/fuel is just enough to warrant an increased potential for a few of the storms to be on the strong to severe side. If the storms can turn severe, they would be limited in duration, coverage and/or intensity. With something called wind shear, the initial development of storms could be discrete and may include a brief, weak tornado, but the chances of that are low. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. The chance for severe storms will come to an end after about 8 PM. However, pretty widespread rain will continue overnight.

Threat level 1 for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
Threat level 1 for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.(maxuser | WGEM)

