US agency opens probe into electric vehicle batteries

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang,...
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang, South Korea. U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after seven automakers issued recalls for defects that can cause fires or stalling. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution of South Korea.(Lee Jin-man | AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries after five automakers issued recalls for defects that can cause fires or stalling.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution of South Korea.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls since early 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.

The agency says it will write to LG and other companies that might have bought similar batteries to make sure recalls are being done when needed.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from LG Energy Solution.

