WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 4) Quincy High Prepares To Play Host To The QND Lady Raiders On The Soccer Pitch And Unity-Payson Football Standout Cecil Hunt Signs National Letter Of Intent

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - For the second time this season, Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy High are facing each other on the IHSA girls soccer pitch this evening. This time around, the (4-2) Blue Devils are hosting the (3-0-3) Lady Raiders at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The last time these two Gem City teams faced each other was back on March 16 at Advance Physical Therapy Field. QHS lost that game on the QND campus 3-2 in a heartbreaker for the “Blue and White.” The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Quincy Girls Head Soccer Coach Travis Dinkheller before tonight’s “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry battle for some insight on what he believes the Blue Devils have to do this evening to post a victory on their home turf.

In Mendon, Illinois earlier today, there was a great deal of excitement and celebration in the air at Unity High School. That’s because a valuable member of the Mustangs football team was scheduled to sign a National Letter Intent. Senior Cecil Hunt was the young man in the NLI spotlight this afternoon at UHS as he signed on to join the new Quincy University Sprint Football program in the fall. Hunt was a running back and linebacker with Unity-Payson last season. He gained more than 900 yards rushing and accounted for 12 touchdowns during Unity’s 2021 campaign. Hunt was also credited with 50 tackles as well from his linebacker position on the Mustangs defensive unit. Cecil will now have a chance to rejoin his former high school coach in the collegiate ranks this upcoming fall in “The Gem City!” We’ll have details...

For the second day in a row, the Wildcats of Culver-Stockton were back on the diamond at QU Stadium hosting Graceland. Due to the recent rain in Canton, Culver’s field on “The Hill” remains unplayable, so the NAIA school received permission to move their games to the QU campus. That’s where the turf playing surface affords a safe environment, as well as stable footing, for both NAIA teams. The “Cats were scheduled for an afternoon Heart Of America Athletic Conference doubleheader at GU. We’ll have an update from the college diamond...

