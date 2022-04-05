WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 4) QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Wins A Thriller Against Quincy High During “The Crosstown Showdown” And Hannibal’s Quinn Thomas Leads The Pirates Golf Team To Another Victory

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Soccer

IHSA

Girls

Quincy Notre Dame 1

Quincy 0

QND: Lia Quintero Scores Game Winning Goal In The 2nd Half

QND: (4-0-3) Lady Raiders Will Host Hannibal On Tuesday (Start Time: 5:00 PM )

QHS Now (4-3) Overall On The Prep Soccer Pitch

MSHSAA

Girls Soccer

Hannibal 8

Mexico 0

HHS Now (6-2) Overall & (4-0) In The NCMC

HHS: Abbie Martin (2 Goals / 1 Assist)

HHS: Bella Falconer (2 Goals / 1 Assist)

HHS: Katie Greening (2 Goals / 1 Assist)

IGHSAU Soccer

Keokuk 2

Mediapolis 0

KHS: Kyla Muston (8 Saves)

IAHSAA Soccer

Fort Madison 0

Burlington Notre Dame 4

FM: (GK) Conner Gehling (4 Saves)

IHSA Baseball

Kirksville 9

Quincy High 11

QHS: Luke Mettemeyer (3-For-3) 2 Doubles vs. KHS

Knoxville 0

Macomb 5

Southeastern 10

Rushville-Industry 8

West Hancock 6

West Central (Biggsville) 5

Pittsfield 3

Unity 0

PHS Saukees Will Travel To Canton On Tuesday

Illini West 2

Payson-Seymour 21 (Final/4 Innings)

IW: Chargers Will Host Camp Point Central On Tuesday

Calhoun 13

Griggsville-Perry 3

IHSA Softball

Southeastern 11

Astoria (VIT) 8

Quincy 1

Pittsfield 4

Brown County Lady Hornets 12

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 2 (Final/5 Innings)

West Hancock 4

Illini West 1

Carrollton 15

West Central (Winchester Bluffs) 1

MSHSAA Baseball

Scotland County 12

Fayette 7

Mark Twain 2

Elsberry 17

MT: Braden Wisdom (2 H / RBI )

Palmyra 2

Bowling Green 5

BG Bobcats Now (4-0)

Brookfield 4

Clark County 5

CCHS Indians Now (2-0) In The Clarence Cannon Conference

Salisbury 5

Knox County 7

KC: Braxton McCurren (2-For-3) HR

KC: Eagles Now (3-1) / (1-0) In Conference Standings

Schuyler County 5

Harrisburg 3

SC Rams Now (2-2) On The Season

Louisiana Bulldogs 0

United-Monmouth 2

LHS Dawgs Now (4-3) On The Season

Marion County 12

Clopton 2

MC: Mustangs Now (3-0) On The Season

Paris 0

Marceline 10

PHS Coyotes Now (0-3) On The Season

Mexico 3

Moberly 2

MHS Bulldogs Now (6-2) On The Season

Pleasant Hill 9

St. Pius X (KC) 8

PHHS Now (8-0) On The Season

MSHSAA Golf

Norwoods Golf Club

Hannibal, Missouri

Team Scores

1. Hannibal Pirates 168

2. Macon 185

3. MMA 226

4. Centralia 247

Medalist: Quinn Thomas (Hannibal) -2 (34)

Ashlin Sharkey (40)

College Baseball

NAIA

Heart Of America Athletic Conference

QU Stadium

Game 1

Graceland 5

Culver-Stockton 0

Game 2

Graceland 5

Culver-Stockton 6

C-SC Wildcats Now (10-20) Overall & (4-12) in The Heart

NCAA Basketball

Men’s Championship

New Orleans

(1) Kansas 72

(8) North Carolina 69

5 KU Platers Finished In Double Figures

Kansas Jayhawks Win Their 4th National Title

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self Wins 2nd National Championship

UNC Tarheels Led By 15 Points At Halftime // KU Overcame 16-Point Deficit To Win Title (NCAA Record)

KU Outscored UNC 47-29 In The 2nd Half

