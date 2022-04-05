WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 4) QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Wins A Thriller Against Quincy High During “The Crosstown Showdown” And Hannibal’s Quinn Thomas Leads The Pirates Golf Team To Another Victory
Unity-Payson Football Standout Cecil Hunt Signs National Letter Of Intent
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Soccer
IHSA
Girls
Quincy Notre Dame 1
Quincy 0
QND: Lia Quintero Scores Game Winning Goal In The 2nd Half
QND: (4-0-3) Lady Raiders Will Host Hannibal On Tuesday (Start Time: 5:00 PM )
QHS Now (4-3) Overall On The Prep Soccer Pitch
MSHSAA
Girls Soccer
Hannibal 8
Mexico 0
HHS Now (6-2) Overall & (4-0) In The NCMC
HHS: Abbie Martin (2 Goals / 1 Assist)
HHS: Bella Falconer (2 Goals / 1 Assist)
HHS: Katie Greening (2 Goals / 1 Assist)
IGHSAU Soccer
Keokuk 2
Mediapolis 0
KHS: Kyla Muston (8 Saves)
IAHSAA Soccer
Fort Madison 0
Burlington Notre Dame 4
FM: (GK) Conner Gehling (4 Saves)
IHSA Baseball
Kirksville 9
Quincy High 11
QHS: Luke Mettemeyer (3-For-3) 2 Doubles vs. KHS
Knoxville 0
Macomb 5
Southeastern 10
Rushville-Industry 8
West Hancock 6
West Central (Biggsville) 5
Pittsfield 3
Unity 0
PHS Saukees Will Travel To Canton On Tuesday
Illini West 2
Payson-Seymour 21 (Final/4 Innings)
IW: Chargers Will Host Camp Point Central On Tuesday
Calhoun 13
Griggsville-Perry 3
IHSA Softball
Southeastern 11
Astoria (VIT) 8
Quincy 1
Pittsfield 4
Brown County Lady Hornets 12
Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 2 (Final/5 Innings)
West Hancock 4
Illini West 1
Carrollton 15
West Central (Winchester Bluffs) 1
MSHSAA Baseball
Scotland County 12
Fayette 7
Mark Twain 2
Elsberry 17
MT: Braden Wisdom (2 H / RBI )
Palmyra 2
Bowling Green 5
BG Bobcats Now (4-0)
Brookfield 4
Clark County 5
CCHS Indians Now (2-0) In The Clarence Cannon Conference
Salisbury 5
Knox County 7
KC: Braxton McCurren (2-For-3) HR
KC: Eagles Now (3-1) / (1-0) In Conference Standings
Schuyler County 5
Harrisburg 3
SC Rams Now (2-2) On The Season
Louisiana Bulldogs 0
United-Monmouth 2
LHS Dawgs Now (4-3) On The Season
Marion County 12
Clopton 2
MC: Mustangs Now (3-0) On The Season
Paris 0
Marceline 10
PHS Coyotes Now (0-3) On The Season
Mexico 3
Moberly 2
MHS Bulldogs Now (6-2) On The Season
Pleasant Hill 9
St. Pius X (KC) 8
PHHS Now (8-0) On The Season
MSHSAA Golf
Norwoods Golf Club
Hannibal, Missouri
Team Scores
1. Hannibal Pirates 168
2. Macon 185
3. MMA 226
4. Centralia 247
Medalist: Quinn Thomas (Hannibal) -2 (34)
Ashlin Sharkey (40)
College Baseball
NAIA
Heart Of America Athletic Conference
QU Stadium
Game 1
Graceland 5
Culver-Stockton 0
Game 2
Graceland 5
Culver-Stockton 6
C-SC Wildcats Now (10-20) Overall & (4-12) in The Heart
NCAA Basketball
Men’s Championship
New Orleans
(1) Kansas 72
(8) North Carolina 69
5 KU Platers Finished In Double Figures
Kansas Jayhawks Win Their 4th National Title
Kansas Head Coach Bill Self Wins 2nd National Championship
UNC Tarheels Led By 15 Points At Halftime // KU Overcame 16-Point Deficit To Win Title (NCAA Record)
KU Outscored UNC 47-29 In The 2nd Half
