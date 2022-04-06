Advertisement

Biden nominates first woman to lead Coast Guard

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden has picked a woman to be the next leader of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant.

If she is confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and spent 36 years in the Coast Guard service. She is the No. 2 in charge right now.

Her nomination will be under consideration by the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, but she’s getting support from both sides of the aisle.

The current commandant is required to retire May 31.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement
Decision 2022
Missouri Election Results
A man was killed in a fatal car crash Saturday in Normal.
Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61
The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at 206 Chestnut Street early Tuesday morning.
QFD responds to fire on Chestnut Street
Police in the Huck Finn Shopping Center parking lot.
Hannibal Police arrest alleged armed robber

Latest News

Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear trees, assess damage from southern storms
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
Biden to speak to trade union national conference
Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband