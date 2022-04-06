Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 6, 2022
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Annastagea Lynn Mason
Josh Parker
Craig Lepper
Debbie Thomas
Pamela Francis
Bill Lewallen
Emily Royalty
Kristin Shaffer
Zoey Diers
Daron Barry
Shanti Bowen
Jared Clark
Tom Jefferson
Patrick Schumacher
Kody Leapley
Emily Leapley
Lexa Mahr
Jodi Hails
Jamison Holthaus
Ashley Riggins
Lance LaBonte
Larry Householder
Brenda Spilker
Will Metz
Tom White
Tiffany Lynn Todd
April Hoosier
ANNIVERSARIES
Brad & Amanda Genenbacher
Johnny & Helen Tuter
Ashton & Trevor Jaco
Jim & Beth McMillen
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.