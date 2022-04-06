Dot Foods to add Tennessee distribution center

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Dot Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor, announced Tuesday that Manchester, Tenn., will be the home of its next U.S. distribution center.

“Tennessee has a lot to offer businesses like ours,” said Dot Foods CEO Joe Tracy. “Dot first called Tennessee home in the 1980s and early ’90s, and we’ve loved being back in the state since the 2015 opening of our Dyersburg facility. We are very excited to establish a second Tennessee location in Manchester. The most critical factor in continuing our business’ history of growth is talent. We know Coffee County and the surrounding region has a lot of it to offer. We look forward to joining this community and growing our Dot Foods and Dot Transportation family.”

Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tenn.

Dot will invest $50.5 million into the 177,000-square-foot plant and create 251 new jobs in Coffee County. Dot Transportation, Inc., the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, is already hiring truck drivers in the region.

The Manchester location will include offices and dry, refrigerated and frozen warehouse space; warehouse and office positions will be posted in spring 2023. Manchester will be the first of the company’s facilities to open with a Family Health Center on-site to provide medical care to those on Dot’s health insurance plan. In addition, the Manchester location will be designed with the ability to expand all warehouse and office spaces to meet Dot Foods’ growing customer demand across the southeastern United States.

Work on the Manchester distribution center will get underway this summer, with a goal of having the facility operational in fall 2023.

