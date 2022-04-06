Eight downtown redevelopment projects receive TIF funds

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb City Council approved eight downtown redevelopment projects with the remaining Tax Increment Funds.

The fund, which is budgeted at $50,000 a year, remained open to use 2021 property tax.

$123,901.42 was the total amount awarded among the eight projects.

Jena Bredeman, who owns 17 E. Side Square plans to spend $51,350.00 on the building’s upgrades, including the removal of a metal façade and replacing it with hexagonal windows to match the neighboring windows.

“My project’s a little ‘cashier’ than most, so they’re covering about a third of the project so I was maxed out at the $20,000,” Bredeman said. “We’re going to rebuild a turret on the corner and luckily the arched windows are still in good shape so those are intact.”

Mayor Mike Inman said these improvements, which are zoned in the historic downtown district, can bring an economic boost to Macomb.

“These owners have committed to investing in our downtown,” Inman said. “They’re here for the long run, their businesses are here to serve, and at the end of the day should be much more inviting to the community.”

Inman said there are plans to establish another TIF district in the near future.

“In a similar location as this one and that plan is rolling along,” Inman said. “We hope to get that in place later this calendar year.”

