Feeling More Like Winter the Next Two Days

Colder air shown in the blue colors will move into the region Thursday and Friday.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a couple of seasonable days, colder air is set to make a return on Thursday and Friday. An upper level area of low pressure is spinning over Minnesota and Wisconsin, and will slowly meander across the Midwest for the next two days. As it does so, more cloud cover will move in Thursday and Friday, along with the chance for a few spotty showers. As the system rotates moisture into the region, WNW winds will also pull in well below average temperatures. High temps are set to stay in the 40′s both days, with overnight low temperatures dropping to around freezing. A few snowflakes may even be seen Thursday night into Friday morning.

Heading into the weekend, the region will begin to dry out and warm back up, but more rain is in the forecast heading into next week.

Note: There is a flood warning for the entire length of the Illinois River in the Tri-States. You can find the latest river stages here.

