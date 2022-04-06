Hannibal Fire Department holds indoor fire training

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department held an indoor fire training Wednesday to ensure they can help you in an emergency.

The fire department wrapped up four months of learning in the fire academy with real fire scenarios inside of a mobile truck.

Hannibal Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said firefighters suited up to extinguish simulated fires in a basement.

Kempker said they respond to about 2,400 emergency calls a year, which is why training keeps them prepared.

“Whatever we are practicing here on the drill field will carry over at 2:00 in the morning when you are extremely tired, you are trying to get your bearings. But in about two to three minutes, I’m going to be in that house, and your loved ones might be trapped,” Kempker said.

Kempker said they have eight firefighters in their fire academy now.

He said they try to do the training about four times a year.

