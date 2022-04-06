Advertisement

Hannibal Fire Department holds indoor fire training

Hannibal fire training
Hannibal fire training(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department held an indoor fire training Wednesday to ensure they can help you in an emergency.

The fire department wrapped up four months of learning in the fire academy with real fire scenarios inside of a mobile truck.

Hannibal Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said firefighters suited up to extinguish simulated fires in a basement.

Kempker said they respond to about 2,400 emergency calls a year, which is why training keeps them prepared.

“Whatever we are practicing here on the drill field will carry over at 2:00 in the morning when you are extremely tired, you are trying to get your bearings. But in about two to three minutes, I’m going to be in that house, and your loved ones might be trapped,” Kempker said.

Kempker said they have eight firefighters in their fire academy now.

He said they try to do the training about four times a year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement
Decision 2022
Missouri Election Results
A man was killed in a fatal car crash Saturday in Normal.
Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61
Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at 206 Chestnut Street early Tuesday morning.
QFD responds to fire on Chestnut Street

Latest News

Ralls County NECAC Food Pantry gets large donation
Ralls County NECAC Food Pantry gets large donation
Local Tax Experts Provide 2021 Filing Tips
Local tax experts provide 2021 filing tips
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week
Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband