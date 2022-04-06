Hannibal man charged in alleged robbery attempt

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Hannibal man who police say attempted to rob a business Monday in the Huck Finn Shopping Center has been charged, according to police.

Lt. J. Nacke reported Tuesday that 40-year-old Jon Otten had been charged with attempted robbery 1st degree, and tampering with physical evidence.

On Monday Hannibal Police reported Otten had entered the business shortly before 9:30 a.m., showed a firearm, and demanded an employee place store items in a bag.

Police stated the employee refused, and the male suspect ran from the business.

According to police, witnesses provided a description of the man, and police say they were able to locate and arrest the individual.

Police said they also located a pellet gun near the business.

