Hannibal man charged in alleged robbery attempt

Jon Otten of Hannibal
Jon Otten of Hannibal(Hannibal Police Department)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Hannibal man who police say attempted to rob a business Monday in the Huck Finn Shopping Center has been charged, according to police.

Lt. J. Nacke reported Tuesday that 40-year-old Jon Otten had been charged with attempted robbery 1st degree, and tampering with physical evidence.

On Monday Hannibal Police reported Otten had entered the business shortly before 9:30 a.m., showed a firearm, and demanded an employee place store items in a bag.

Police stated the employee refused, and the male suspect ran from the business.

According to police, witnesses provided a description of the man, and police say they were able to locate and arrest the individual.

Police said they also located a pellet gun near the business.

