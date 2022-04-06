Advertisement

Hannibal voters approve sales tax for infrastructure

Apr. 5, 2022
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal residents Tuesday night approved Proposition 1, allowing the city to charge a 0.5% sales tax for five years.

The city says the sales tax will go toward improving streets, gutters, sidewalks, flood protection, levy improvements and equipment, emergency infrastructure projects and demolition projects that relate to city infrastructure.

The tax will go into effect Dec. 31.

The city says money from the sales tax will be deposited into a special trust fund and will be kept apart from all other city funds.

