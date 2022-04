Hospital Report: April 6, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Wayne N. Wheeler, age 85, of Quincy, IL passed away April 5 at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur, IL. Davis Funeral Home.

Clifford Brown, Jr., age 91, of Quincy, died on April 4 in the Good Samaritan Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Morgan Riley Miller, 22, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 4 in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

Hannibal Regional reports:

Briana and Ryan Whiston of Kahoka, MO....boy

Natasha and Tim Kressin of New Canton, IL....girl

Katie and Alex Brandenburg of Palmyra, MO....boy

Samantha Ibbeson and Levi Suter of Hannibal, MO....girl

Megan Henry and Hunter Murray of Hannibal, MO.....girl

Deanna Huffman and Michael Lyon of Palmyra, MO...boy

Karley White and Brandon Goodwin of Monroe City, MO....boy

