Local tax experts provide 2021 filing tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tax deadlines have returned to April after Covid pushed the usual dates back into the calendar year in 2020 and 2021. Local tax experts said there are things to look out for whilst filing 2021 taxes.

Liberty Tax Supervisor Mark Pegler said to pay attention to what you didn’t receive on your stimulus checks, and if you think you didn’t get one, check for old addresses or bank accounts. He said there have been reports about the IRS being inconsistent with where stimulus checks were sent.

For example, if the first stimulus check you received in 2020 was delivered to your home address, the second and third could have been mailed to old addresses or deposited in bank accounts that you don’t typically use or check.

He also said those between the ages of 18 and 25 who are not students or don’t have kids should be able to claim an earned income credit, if their income is in the right range.

“Congress also practically doubled the amount you can make in that situation,” Pegler said. “And still receive the earned income credit. Crazy, crazy stuff on this tax return and many more of these things we’re expecting to see carry forward in the future tax years as well. "

Pegler said another huge change is the advanced child tax credit which is highly important that how the tax return is filed matches what the IRS says even if that money was not received. If not, this creates massive delays. He says there are ways to track and trace these payments.

Overall, he recommends consulting with a tax expert about these changes as soon as possible.

This year, the deadline to file in on April 18 rather than the typical April 15 deadline which falls on Patriot’s Day this year, a holiday that the IRS takes.

He said anyone is eligible to apply for a filing extension. He said not to confuse this with the deadline to make the actual payment.

Missouri and Illinois state returns also are due April 18, while Iowa is due April 30.

