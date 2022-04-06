Advertisement

Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband

Nickie Daniels
Nickie Daniels(McDonough County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - A 48-year-old Macomb woman was arrested Wednesday after her husband alleged she shot at him with a .22 caliber handgun, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Nick Petitgout reported Nickie Daniels was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

Petitgout said his office received a call at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday from Daniels’ husband who said he and Daniels had been drinking and she shot at him. He also reported she had other weapons.

The sheriff said detectives executed a search warrant of the home on Flint Road in rural Macomb and located a .22 caliber handgun that was believed to be the weapon used.

