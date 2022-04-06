Advertisement

New London voters approve sales tax increase

New London sales tax measure could improve parks
New London sales tax measure could improve parks(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, Mo (WGEM) - Voters in New London approved a sales tax increase during Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

New London’s sales tax rate will increase by one-quarter of one cent per one dollar giving the city an estimated $32,000.

The city says the revenue will go toward park maintenance and improvements.

Mayor Mary White said New London Community Park needs new playground equipment and LED lights on the baseball field. She said the equipment and the lights are very outdated.

White said maintaining the parks will improve the quality of life for residents.

“I think the kids would love it. There’s a lot of people who could use the park and use it for birthday celebrations or weddings or family reunions or things like that,” White said.

