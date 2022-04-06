Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Palmyra woman was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash 5 miles north of Hannibal on U.S. 61, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

An MSHP crash report states Morgan Miller, 22, was northbound just before 11 p.m. when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road into the median and struck an embankment.

According to the report, MIller’s vehicle overturned, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says Miller was not wearing a seatbelt.

