HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal voters elected Charles Phillips as the new councilman for Hannibal’s 4th Ward in Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

Phillips will replace former 4th Ward Councilman Alan Bowen.

Phillips beat out opponent Eulan Leeders Jr. with 78% of the vote and will serve a three-year term that expires in April 2025.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.