Advertisement

Proposition K.I.D.S. passes

Proposition K.I.D.S. passes
Proposition K.I.D.S. passes(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo (WGEM) - Northeast Missouri voters passed Proposition K.I.D.S. in Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

The proposition will allow funds to be borrowed for school improvements at Canton R-V. The district says it will borrow $3.4 million to provide funds for the construction, equipping, furnishing and betterment of school facilities.

School officials say improvements would include an Early Learning Center for preschool students; improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the 1906 building; and other things that will provide long-term cost reductions.

The debt service levy will remain the same at $0.5500 per $1,000 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

RELATED:

Canton School Board proposes bond to build new early learning center

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement
Easton Glaves
Quincy man arrested with stolen handgun and meth
Police in the Huck Finn Shopping Center parking lot.
Hannibal Police arrest alleged armed robber
The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at 206 Chestnut Street early Tuesday morning.
QFD responds to fire on Chestnut Street
What fluctuating crop prices mean for consumers
Fluctuating crop prices affecting what Tri-State farmers are planting

Latest News

The Illinois House passed legislation Tuesday calling for divestment of state assets from Russia.
Illinois House passes bill divesting state investments from Russia, supporting Ukrainian refugees
Macomb Liquor License
Macomb approves liquor license for personal service businesses
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said with the recent closure of hotels and motels in downtown Quincy,...
Quincy’s mayor wants to bring more hotels downtown
Quincy’s mayor wants to bring more hotels downtown
Quincy’s mayor wants to bring more hotels downtown
Hannibal passes one-half percent sales tax to fund infrastructure
Hannibal passes one-half percent sales tax to fund infrastructure