Proposition K.I.D.S. passes

CANTON, Mo (WGEM) - Northeast Missouri voters passed Proposition K.I.D.S. in Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

The proposition will allow funds to be borrowed for school improvements at Canton R-V. The district says it will borrow $3.4 million to provide funds for the construction, equipping, furnishing and betterment of school facilities.

School officials say improvements would include an Early Learning Center for preschool students; improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the 1906 building; and other things that will provide long-term cost reductions.

The debt service levy will remain the same at $0.5500 per $1,000 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

