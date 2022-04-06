Quincy’s mayor wants to bring more hotels downtown

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said with the recent closure of hotels and motels in downtown Quincy, there’s a need for another 400 rooms to attract bigger events to the area.

“There’s just a need when you talk to the Oakley-Lindsay Center our visitor and tourism groups,” Troup said.

Troup said these groups are receiving requests from groups of up to 1,200 people. Now he’s hoping to fill that need by bringing more hotels to the hospitality corridor near the Oakley-Lindsay Center and riverfront.

“I’d like to push to try to get to 1,200 rooms,” Troup said. “If they’re only 800 rooms these groups are not going to come to Quincy.”

He’s looking to use $500,000 in food and beverage tax revenue as an incentive for developers to build one or two new hotels with a 100-room minimum each.

“We could get larger events to be attracted and actually have their events in Quincy on a regular basis,” he said.

“We pay into that fund,” The Atrium on Third General Manager David Griffin said. “So we would be paying money into them to generate competition. I’m not so sure it’s a great idea.”

He said it’s not a great idea because the hotel industry in Quincy has had it more than rough these last few years.

“We’re definitely not up to pre-COVID standards yet. 2019 and 2020 were devastating for us. 2021 we did comeback,” Griffin said.

While Griffin said he’s glad the mayor is pushing for a comeback in downtown Quincy, he thinks the tax revenue should go to funding police and fire pensions, doing road improvements and attracting new residents.

“We have a problem down here staffing. So we can get some confident staff,” Griffin said. “That we could get people who when they apply, when they show up for the interview and finally eventually show up for the job and stay longer than a month.”

Griffin said he would also like more hotel managers, the Quincy Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Oakley-Lindsay Center to be more involved with the conversation of these potential developments.

Troup said they’re working on the resolution to present to city council at the next meeting.

He said they hope to get packets to aldermen to review by Friday, April 8 so they can be ready for discussions and votes by Monday, April 11.

Troup said they also used food and beverage tax revenue to cover incentives to attract developers to the former Kmart property.

He hopes this incentive will encourage developers to do the same to the vacant Eagle’s Nest and Welcome Inn properties.

