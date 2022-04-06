Ralls County NECAC Food Pantry gets large donation

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - A Ralls County food pantry got a large donation Wednesday, but it won’t last long because the need is much bigger.

Ralls County NECAC Service Coordinator Stephanie Dunker said since they opened a food pantry in December, they have helped feed about 50 people a month.

“A majority of the people that I serve are working adults. They are either underemployed or the cost of rent is so high,” Dunker said.

Perry, Missouri, resident Eugenia Reed went to the food pantry for help because while she had a job, she still couldn’t afford to put food on the table.

“I don’t get very many food benefits and this is a help, a way big help,” Reed said.

To combat the rising need, Ralls County NECAC got nearly one ton of food donations which will last them about one month. The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank donated 1,949 pounds of frozen chicken, vegetables and canned goods.

“With the pandemic and everything that we have dealt with over the last two years, we have seen quite an increase in the needs of the families that need the food,” Steve Yager with the Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank said. “Obviously everything is going up for everyone, and so we are doing our best to try and alleviate that.”

Reed helped to deliver the food, as well as Carol Miller who also uses the food pantry.

“With the gas prices and the food high in the grocery stores, it’s nice for people to come and get something they deserve,” Miller said.

Dunker said while she is thankful for the donations, she is sad that the pantry needed to expand.

“It’s a little bit sad that it has grown to this big just because the need is there. It’s hard to think about your community struggling,” Dunker said.

The food pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will accept donations during those hours as well.

Ralls County NECAC is at 411 S. Main St. in New London.

