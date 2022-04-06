Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week

QUINCY (WGEM) - An apartment building at 439 N. Eighth St. in Quincy caught fire at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said there were three units occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to make it out of the building.

Vahlkamp said the building was not a loss, but two units would be uninhabitable at least for the night due to smoke damage.

He said the Red Cross would arrange accommodations for those displaced.

Vahlkamp said the cause was under investigation.

Quincy Police along with Quincy Fire Department and Ameren Illinois were all on the scene.

On Saturday a fire destroyed an apartment building at 613 Chestnut St. in Quincy.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.