Advertisement

Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week

Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Fire at 439 North 8th Street(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - An apartment building at 439 N. Eighth St. in Quincy caught fire at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said there were three units occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to make it out of the building.

Vahlkamp said the building was not a loss, but two units would be uninhabitable at least for the night due to smoke damage.

He said the Red Cross would arrange accommodations for those displaced.

Vahlkamp said the cause was under investigation.

Quincy Police along with Quincy Fire Department and Ameren Illinois were all on the scene.

On Saturday a fire destroyed an apartment building at 613 Chestnut St. in Quincy.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement
Decision 2022
Missouri Election Results
A man was killed in a fatal car crash Saturday in Normal.
Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61
The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at 206 Chestnut Street early Tuesday morning.
QFD responds to fire on Chestnut Street
Police in the Huck Finn Shopping Center parking lot.
Hannibal Police arrest alleged armed robber

Latest News

Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
Illinois bill would prohibit colleges from withholding transcripts over unpaid debt
Illinois bill would prohibit colleges from withholding transcripts over unpaid debt
New bill would prohibit colleges from withholding transcripts
Illinois bill would prohibit colleges from withholding transcripts over unpaid debt
The Illinois House passed legislation Tuesday calling for divestment of state assets from Russia.
Illinois House passes bill divesting state investments from Russia, supporting Ukrainian refugees