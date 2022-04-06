Macomb approves liquor license for personal service businesses

MACOMB (WGEM) - Personal service businesses in Macomb can now apply for a liquor license after the city council approval on Monday night.

Businesses such as nail salons, hair salons, and clothing stores could serve alcoholic beverages to their patrons.

The base fee to apply would be $500 per year with a supplemental $500 to serve liquor on Sundays.

“If they were running a hair salon, or someone would come in for a manicure, or a pedicure, this would give an opportunity (for that business) to sell a glass of wine to make the experience in their selling point and a more fulfilling experience,” said Mayor Mike Inman.

Inman said the businesses would be allowed to serve up to three alcoholic beverages per patron.

