Advertisement

Macomb approves liquor license for personal service businesses

Macomb Liquor License
Macomb Liquor License(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Personal service businesses in Macomb can now apply for a liquor license after the city council approval on Monday night.

Businesses such as nail salons, hair salons, and clothing stores could serve alcoholic beverages to their patrons.

The base fee to apply would be $500 per year with a supplemental $500 to serve liquor on Sundays.

“If they were running a hair salon, or someone would come in for a manicure, or a pedicure, this would give an opportunity (for that business) to sell a glass of wine to make the experience in their selling point and a more fulfilling experience,” said Mayor Mike Inman.

Inman said the businesses would be allowed to serve up to three alcoholic beverages per patron.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement
Easton Glaves
Quincy man arrested with stolen handgun and meth
Police in the Huck Finn Shopping Center parking lot.
Hannibal Police arrest alleged armed robber
The Quincy Fire Department responded to a fire at 206 Chestnut Street early Tuesday morning.
QFD responds to fire on Chestnut Street
What fluctuating crop prices mean for consumers
Fluctuating crop prices affecting what Tri-State farmers are planting

Latest News

The Illinois House passed legislation Tuesday calling for divestment of state assets from Russia.
Illinois House passes bill divesting state investments from Russia, supporting Ukrainian refugees
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said with the recent closure of hotels and motels in downtown Quincy,...
Quincy’s mayor wants to bring more hotels downtown
Quincy’s mayor wants to bring more hotels downtown
Quincy’s mayor wants to bring more hotels downtown
Hannibal passes one-half percent sales tax to fund infrastructure
Hannibal passes one-half percent sales tax to fund infrastructure