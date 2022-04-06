Advertisement

Voters approve Clark County out-of-state use tax

Clark County out-of-state use tax
Clark County out-of-state use tax(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT
CLARK COUNTY, Mo (WGEM) - Voters in Clark County passed a proposition to impose a local use tax on out-of-state purchases during Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

The county says the tax will be the same rate as the total local sales tax, which is 2%. If the local sales tax is changed, the local use tax rate will be changed with it.

Officials say the purpose for the local use tax is to eliminate the sales tax advantage that non-Missouri vendors have over Missouri vendors.

A use tax return should only be filled out by those who purchase out-of-state for purchases that exceed $2,000 in a year.

