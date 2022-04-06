Wayland voters turn down Special Road District tax levy increase

WAYLAND, Mo. (WGEM) - Residents in Wayland voted against an increase of the Special Road District tax levy in Tuesday’s General Municipal Election.

Residents voted 54% against the increase.

The city says the tax levy would have increased by 2.71 cents on the hundred dollars valuation and brought the tax levy in line with that of the Clark County Common Road District.

