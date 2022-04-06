WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 5) QND Lady Raider Soccer Team Focused In On Defense After (4-0-3) Start And John Wood Blazers Play Host To The QU Hawks JV Team On The College Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The old saying that you hear so often throughout the prep , collegiate, and professional sports arena’s throughout the years is that “Defense Wins Championships.” Great coaches have preached that to players year after year and statistics, in large part, really support that ideology. Here in “The Gem City” defense is certainly helping the Quincy Note Dame girls soccer team post wins in a big way during the first month of the season. The (4-0-3) Lady Raiders have only given up 3 goals in their first 7 games. Clearly the Blue and Gold are focused in on establishing a strong defensive identity this season on the IHSA pitch, and opponents, as well as local soccer fans, are paying attention. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with longtime QND head coach Mark Longo and sensational freshman Sage Stratton to get their thoughts on the subject and how it’s help the Raiders remain undefeated leading into Tuesday’s home game against the (6-2) Hannibal Lady Pirates.

On the MSHSAA baseball diamond in Kahoka earlier today, the Indians of Clark County put their (2-0) Clarence Cannon Conference slate on the line as they played host to Monroe City. We’ll have an update on the CCC rivalry game featuring the Panthers and Indians.

On the college baseball diamond in “The Gem City”, the Blazers of John Wood returned to action on their home diamond this afternoon. JWCC played host the the JV team from Quincy University in a big local doubleheader featuring two teams where a majority of the players know each other very well. That kind of kinship usually paves the way for some pretty “spirited play” on the field. We’ll head to John Wood Community College and check in on game highlights from the first game of the day.

