WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 5) QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Focused On Showcasing A Strong Defensive Effort Early This Season On The Pitch And The Blazers Of John Wood Host The QU Hawks JV Team On The College Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (4-0-3) Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team is once again showcasing their defensive talents early this season on the IHSA pitch. After 7 games this season, the “Blue and Gold” have only given up 3 goals against opponents they’ve faced. QND has received solid play in the box from their keepers, plus the entire team has once again really bought in to head coach Mark Longo’s defensive schemes that have the entire team really focused on stopping scoring threats. So far, the results speak volumes for the undefeated Raiders heading into tonight’s game against the (6-2) Lady Pirates of Hannibal at Advance Physical Therapy Field. We’ll check in with Coach Longo and sensational Quincy Notre Dame freshman Sage Stratton for a little insight on QND’s defensive effort displayed after beating QHS 1-0 On Monday night.

On the MSHSAA baseball diamond, the Indians of Clark County returned to action oi the Clarence Cannon Conference ranks today in Kahoka. CCHS played host to Monroe City in a big conference game for both teams. The Indians entered the contest sporting a (2-0) CCC record. We’ll have an update from Clark County High School.

In the college ranks, the baseball team at John Wood Community College was hoping that playing at home would give them a distinct advantage today as the Blazers played host to the JV squad from Quincy University. The two squad were scheduled to square off in a doubleheader where both games would only last 7 innings. We’ll check in on game highlights from the JWCC campus.

