WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 5) Hannibal Lady Pirates Fall To Defeat Against Quincy Notre Dame On The Prep Soccer Pitch And Clark County’s Bats Heat Up On The CCC Diamond As They Host Monroe City
QHS Track & Field Team Set To Head to Macomb On Wednesday For A Dual Practice Meet Against The Bombers
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Soccer
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
MSHSAA-IHSA Girls Soccer Showcase
Hannibal 0
Quincy Notre Dame 2
QND: Sage Stratton (2 Goals vs. Lady Pirates)
QND Lady raiders Now (5-0-3) On The Season
HHS Lady Pirates Slide To (6-3) On The Season
Macomb Lady Bombers 1
Canton 0
MHS: Liv Duncan Scores Game-Winning Goal
MHS: Shelby Baker (1 Assist)
MHS: (GK) Sydney Rhoades Gets the Shutout Win
IHSA Baseball
Camp Point Central 21
Illini West 15
Bushnell-Prairie City 2
Rushville-Industry 6
Brown County 16
West Prairie 0
BC Hornets Scored 10 Runs In The 2nd Inning
Southeastern 9
Payson-Seymour 13
IHSA Softball
Pittsfield 1
Macomb 12
NHS: Hanah Higgins (3-For-3) / HR / 4 RBI
(WP) Kaitlyn Robinson (1R /5K )
Liberty 1
Triopia 5
West Hancock 7
Monmouth-Roseville 4
Camp Point Central 8
Illini West 5
Brown County 6
Western 2
MSHSAA Baseball
Monroe City 3
Clark County 15
CCHS Indians Now (3-0) In The CCC
Schuyler County 9
North Shelby 7
Unity 9
Canton 3
UHS Mustangs Now (2-4) On The Season
Highland 8
Centralia 10
Palmyra 0
Macon 6
South Shelby 6
Atlanta 8
Bowling Green 7
North Callaway 1
BG Bobcats Now (5-0) On The Season
Paris 2
Mark Twain 12
La Plata 4
Scotland County 1
SCHS Now (3-2) On The Season
Marion County 1
Wellsville-Middleton 0
MHS Mustangs Now (4-0) On The Season
MSHSAA Golf
(Memphis, Missouri)
1. Canton 180
2. Scotland County 199
3. Schuyler County 235
Medalist: Trevor Biggerstaff (38)
IHSA Tennis (Boys)
Macomb 8
East Peoria 1
College Baseball
Game 1
Quincy Univ. (JV Team) 15
John Wood Blazers 4
Game 2
Quincy Univ. (JV Team) 4
John Wood Blazers 14
College Lacrosse
GLVC
Quincy University 0
Lindenwood Lions 20
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.