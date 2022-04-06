WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 5) Hannibal Lady Pirates Fall To Defeat Against Quincy Notre Dame On The Prep Soccer Pitch And Clark County’s Bats Heat Up On The CCC Diamond As They Host Monroe City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Soccer

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

MSHSAA-IHSA Girls Soccer Showcase

Hannibal 0

Quincy Notre Dame 2

QND: Sage Stratton (2 Goals vs. Lady Pirates)

QND Lady raiders Now (5-0-3) On The Season

HHS Lady Pirates Slide To (6-3) On The Season

Macomb Lady Bombers 1

Canton 0

MHS: Liv Duncan Scores Game-Winning Goal

MHS: Shelby Baker (1 Assist)

MHS: (GK) Sydney Rhoades Gets the Shutout Win

IHSA Baseball

Camp Point Central 21

Illini West 15

Bushnell-Prairie City 2

Rushville-Industry 6

Brown County 16

West Prairie 0

BC Hornets Scored 10 Runs In The 2nd Inning

Southeastern 9

Payson-Seymour 13

IHSA Softball

Pittsfield 1

Macomb 12

NHS: Hanah Higgins (3-For-3) / HR / 4 RBI

(WP) Kaitlyn Robinson (1R /5K )

Liberty 1

Triopia 5

West Hancock 7

Monmouth-Roseville 4

Camp Point Central 8

Illini West 5

Brown County 6

Western 2

MSHSAA Baseball

Monroe City 3

Clark County 15

CCHS Indians Now (3-0) In The CCC

Schuyler County 9

North Shelby 7

Unity 9

Canton 3

UHS Mustangs Now (2-4) On The Season

Highland 8

Centralia 10

Palmyra 0

Macon 6

South Shelby 6

Atlanta 8

Bowling Green 7

North Callaway 1

BG Bobcats Now (5-0) On The Season

Paris 2

Mark Twain 12

La Plata 4

Scotland County 1

SCHS Now (3-2) On The Season

Marion County 1

Wellsville-Middleton 0

MHS Mustangs Now (4-0) On The Season

MSHSAA Golf

(Memphis, Missouri)

1. Canton 180

2. Scotland County 199

3. Schuyler County 235

Medalist: Trevor Biggerstaff (38)

IHSA Tennis (Boys)

Macomb 8

East Peoria 1

College Baseball

Game 1

Quincy Univ. (JV Team) 15

John Wood Blazers 4

Game 2

Quincy Univ. (JV Team) 4

John Wood Blazers 14

College Lacrosse

GLVC

Quincy University 0

Lindenwood Lions 20

