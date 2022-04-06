Windy today before temperatures fall

QUINCY (WGEM) - We had widespread light rain that continued into the early morning hours. The rain is clearing the area quickly and so will the clouds. That will lead to some nice sunshine through the first half of the day. By later this afternoon and evening, those crystal clear blue skies will be replaced with a healthy field of cumulus clouds. Since a cold front came through yesterday, highs today will be a little cooler. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. One of the bigger topics of the day may be on the windy conditions though. Winds will increase in speed through the day. Sustained winds will go from 10 to 15 mph to 15 to 22 mph. Wind gusts could reach 35 to 40 mph. If you have loose/unsecured items outside you may want to bring them in or try to hunker them down. Driving can also be more difficult, especially in higher profile vehicles and on highways/interstates. Those breezy conditions will continue tonight, when we could have gusts of 30 to 35 mph. We’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Attention then turns to the arrival of an extensive closed upper-level low pressure. This low will quickly move clouds into the area through tomorrow morning leading to a mostly cloudy sky. The low pressure will also drive in much cooler air. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 40s. It’s still going to be breezy as well, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Tomorrow afternoon and evening, some short-lived bursts of rain will take place. These showers will be on the light side and will be very sporadic. Definitely not a wash out of a day by any means, we’ll have plenty of dry time.

