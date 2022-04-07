Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 7, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Leah Walker

Ben Deming

Kyle Holtmeyer

Jarred Hester

Bryce Hoener

Jim Hurt

Ramsey Fry

Annabelle Homan

WM Scott Meyer

Shay Cassidy

Lucy Strubinger

Sydney Jones

Toni Dyer

Joe Brocksieck

Jim Hurt

Kathy Wisehart

Jeff Korschgen

Gene Oenning

Tom Cutkomp

Julie Oakmen Wilbers

Kynli Norton

Brad Householder

Beverly Kepple

Melaine Pipkins

Donna Woods

Jim McMillen

Jeff McMillen

Jude Walker

Riley Cutforth

Brad Arment

Justin Sillars

ANNIVERSARIES

Richelle & Gale Behring

Larry & Julianne Pickett

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.