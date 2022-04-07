Advertisement

Cold and Windy Friday

Temps will stay anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees below average throughout much of the day on...
Temps will stay anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees below average throughout much of the day on Friday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another cold day is ahead for the Tri-States to wrap up the work week. An area of low pressure continues to spin out across the Great Lakes, filtering in even cooler air on Friday. High temperatures will struggle to climb into the low 40′s with overcast skies. A few spokes of energy are rotating around that low pressure system, which means that the region will continue to experience rounds of light showers and even snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning as temperatures hover around freezing.

Temperatures will dip below freezing Friday night, so make sure that any sensitive plants are taken indoors or covered up. The good news is there will be a warming temperature trend starting over the weekend, despite Saturday staying below average as well.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickie Daniels
Macomb woman arrested after allegedly shooting at husband
Decision 2022
Missouri Election Results
Fire at 439 North 8th Street
Second Quincy apartment catches fire within a week
A man was killed in a fatal car crash Saturday in Normal.
Palmyra woman killed in single vehicle crash on U.S. 61
Redevelopment to the former Kmart property in Quincy moves forward Monday night. City council...
City council approves change to former Kmart redevelopment agreement

Latest News

Noon Weather 4/7
Noon Weather 4/7
Cooler today and tomorrow
Low pressure system will impact our forecast in multiple ways today and tomorrow
Morning Weather 4/7
Morning Weather 4/7
Evening Weather Forecast 4/6/22
Evening Weather Forecast 4/6/22