Cold and Windy Friday

Another cold day is ahead for the Tri-States to wrap up the work week. An area of low pressure continues to spin out across the Great Lakes, filtering in even cooler air on Friday. High temperatures will struggle to climb into the low 40′s with overcast skies. A few spokes of energy are rotating around that low pressure system, which means that the region will continue to experience rounds of light showers and even snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning as temperatures hover around freezing.

Temperatures will dip below freezing Friday night, so make sure that any sensitive plants are taken indoors or covered up. The good news is there will be a warming temperature trend starting over the weekend, despite Saturday staying below average as well.

