Hospital Report: April 7, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Donald “Donnie” Alan Robinson, 36, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away April 6 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Steven K. Sinnock age 71, of Quincy died on April 5 in Sunset Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Michael G. Wirth, age 69, of 612 Monroe, Quincy, died April 5, in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Jeremy & Lauren Holt of Quincy, IL...girl

Tanner Tenhouse & Kaitlyn Hicks of Quincy, IL and Clayton, IL...boy

Tyler & Morgan Goehl of Quincy, IL...girl

Dario Platt & Taylor Sparrow of Liberty, IL...girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.